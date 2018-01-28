(June 21, 1931 – January 25, 2018)

Josefina Constancio Albarado went to her eternal home to rest and rejoice with her heavenly Father on Thursday, January 25, 2018. She was born on June 21, 1931 to Jose and Sulema Constancio. She was married to Melquiades Carmona Albarado Sr. In their 48 years of marriage they built their family on a foundation of faith and love, raising five children. Their family would continue to grow bringing them their greatest joy.

Josefina was a member at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and shared her faith with many. She was also a Cursillista and a member of the Guadalupana Society.

She is survived by her children Herbie Albarado of Ballinger, Roland and Norma Albarado of San Angelo, Belinda and Robert Escobar Jr. of Rowena and daughter-in-law Becky Albarado of Ballinger; brother Ramon Constancio Sr. of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren ,11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, siblings Natalia Dominguez and Richardo Constancio Sr.; husband Melquiades Albarado Sr.; sons Adrian and Melquiades Jr.

A rosary will be at 6 pm on Sunday, January 28th at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger and funeral services will be at 10 am, on Monday, January 29th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena, burial will follow.

She was very grateful for all her health care providers, especially Dr. Roberta Henshaw and her nurse Teresa; and in her final days Selena and Crystal for helping her stay comfortable.