Lady Cats continue to dominate

Last week Ballinger started the week hosting Sonora and absolutely dominated in a 68-5 victory. On Friday the Lady Cats had what can only be considered a defensive letdown as they gave up 22 points against Reagan County in a 56-22 victory.

Ballinger had multiple players with standout performances Kinlee Bowman led all scorers against Sonora with 20 while Bryla Perkins hit double digits with 12 and led the team with 7 rebounds. Against Reagan County Vivian Guerrero had an outstanding game with 17 points and 7 rebounds, leading Ballinger in both categories.

Ballinger travels to Wall on January 30th to face the Wall Lady Hawks who have given them their only district defeats in the last two seasons. February 2nd they will host TLCA before traveling to Grape Creek on February 6th to finish off the regular season schedule.