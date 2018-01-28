(September 16, 1938 – January 25, 2018)

Mary Faye Gibson, 79, of Eldorado, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 25, 2018. She was born September 16, 1938 to Otis and Sally Joiner Baldwin in Concho County, TX. She ran her own beauty salon for many years while raising 3 children. After graduating from business school she began a career as a secretary at Southwest Texas Electric Coop until retirement 23 years later. During her free time she loved to go fishing, traveling, decorating cakes, oil painting and playing board games with family. She was very active in her church, Agape Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday school and served on many church committees. She married Eugene Vernon Gibson Jr. on May 29, 1982 in Eldorado, TX. She is survived by her three children, Becky (Bill) Rankin of Flower Mound, Charles (Lori) Blair of Eldorado, Ray (Judi) Blair of Sherman; three stepchildren Susan (Gene) Dragon of Panna Maria, Lloyd Gibson of Jourdanton, George (Barbara) Gibson of Yorktown; eleven grandchildren Sabrina (Richard) Multer, Aaron (Tara) Blair, Katherine Blair Rankin, Casey (Wesley) Akins, Crystal (Jimmy) Turner, Ronald Owens II, Joesph Owens, Jack Gibson, Ashley Gibson, Jacy (Blaise) Yanta, Kali Dragon; seven great-grandchildren, Reed Multer, Betty Multer, Julie-Ann Multer, Alyssa Turner, Kendal Turner, Jaxon Blair, Nathalia Carlson; brother Douglas (Merle) Baldwin of San Angelo, sister Hazle (Marvin) Ferguson of Eldorado, sister-in-law Dorothy Baldwin of San Angelo and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis Baldwin and Sally King; husband Eugene Gibson; brother Olen Baldwin; son Ronald Owens; great-granddaughter Lilly Turner. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM in Eldorado at the Schleicher County Cemetery Chapel. Arrangement are being made by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger. The family appreciates the compassion and care that Cedar Manor, Solaris Hospice and especially Maria Dominguez provided Mary Faye through her struggle with Alzheimer’s and helping comfort her during her final days.