(March 3, 1938 – January 29, 2018)

Clyde Carlile Watkins, 79, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 in San Angelo. He was born March 3, 1938 to Robert and Margaret (Carlile) Watkins in Ballinger, Texas. He worked as Vice President of Production for the Coca-Cola bottling plant in San Angelo for 32 years. He was also a part time farmer and rancher. Clyde was very active with the San Angelo Antique Car Club, winning many awards throughout the years. He was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Wall, Texas. Clyde was a hard working and generous man. His life was an example of the American Dream – success through hard work and perseverance. He loved to credit his blessings to God, his Momma and his boss JW Wolslager. He loved working on his antique cars and tractors, being blessed with the ability to fix almost anything mechanical. He could spin a tale making you laugh with his stories and was often the life of the party. More than anything, he loved his family and was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He will be so missed by many who knew and loved him. Clyde is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Roland, J.W., Calvin, and Jessie. He is survived by his daughters, Retha (Richard) Ronquillo of Dallas, TX and Brenda Watkins Maas of Austin, TX; his son Donnie (Amy) Watkins of San Angelo, TX; his grandchildren, Bonnie (Jeremy) Johnson, Brooke (Jared) Newlin, Jacob Cortez, Jessica (Brandon) Campos, Sarah Nelson, Katie Higgins, Annie Watkins and Justis Watkins. Also Surviving him are his sister, Wanda Reed and husband, Don; brothers, Bobby Watkins and Lonnie Watkins; and great-grandchildren: Boston, Baylor, BrieElla, Blessyn, Reece, Averie and Blu. He is also survived by his former wife Cynthia Sefcik and stepsons Randy and Russell Gully and their families. Last, but not least he is survived by his best friend and “adopted” brother Jerry Bunyard. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Rusty Swanson officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Runnels Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, TX 76904. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of New Haven and to Kindred Hospice for their support in his final days