Lorena Owens, 93, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born May 17, 1924 to William and Millie (Click) Minton in Burnet, Texas. She married Alton Troy Owens on January 6, 1940 in Ballinger. She worked and retired from Ballinger Independent School District. Lorena was a member of the Seventh Street Baptist Church. Lorena is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alton; her daughter, Betty Owens; her son, Troy Owens; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by son, Dalton Owens and wife, Joy of Maryneal, TX; her daughter, Debbie Mattingley and husband, Cliff of Ballinger; her daughter-in-law, Toni Owens of Amarillo, TX; her grandchildren, Karry Owens and wife, Susan, Missy Moylan and husband, Jim, Patty Walker, Brandye Wilson and husband, Ed, John Owens, and Paige Keller and husband, Heath; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilburn, Kelci Solano, Jade Adkins, Kara Hughey, Jarett Moylan, Josh Moylan, Mattie Moylan, Landon White, Colby White, Piper Owens, Jolie Owens, and Raelyn Keller; great-great grandchildren, Hadley Wilburn and Kiara Adkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and her church family at Seventy Street Baptist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hospice of Ballinger, and Dr. Axel Martinez for their loving care. The family will receive friends at the Mattingley home, 301 Largent on Tuesday. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday at Seventh Street Baptist Church with Jordan Burrell and Myron Halford officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.