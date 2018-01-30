(January 3, 1936 – January 28, 2018)

R. Wayne Johnson, 82, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 3, 1936 to Charles and Era (Percifield) Johnson in Bethel, Texas. Wayne married Linda Crockett on December 22, 1956 in Ballinger. They shared fifty-nine wonderful years together before her passing on June 5, 2016. Wayne worked in the oilfield for many years before taking over the family business, Bal-Tex Distributing, which he retired from over 20 years ago. Wayne was an active member of the First Christian Church for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents; and all of his eleven brothers and sisters. Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Vicki Rieken and husband, Jay of Comfort and Cindy Spreen and husband, Kevin of Ballinger. He was the beloved grandfather “Pops” to his grandchildren, Lindy Shore and husband, J.D., Chase Bowman and wife, Amber, James Bowman, Payton Spreen and wife, Lauren, Haley Spreen, and Chance Rieken; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Rachel, and Raylan; special nephew, Chester Johnson and wife, Janice; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite companion, his dog Penny. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at the First Christian Church in Ballinger with Lynn Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.The family request that memorials be made to the First Christian Church or to a favorite charity.