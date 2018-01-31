Talpa Talk 1-31-18

Hello to all:

It has been a quiet week out here. Some days warmer and some nights cooler.

We went to visit our friend Maureen last Friday. She is still in rehab from that stroke. The purpose of the visit was to recognize her long time work with children at the church. Her first husband was in the military and she was in New Hampshire, California , Texas and lastly in Talpa. This was in connection with The Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) organization. This was over a span of 55 years that she had been teaching children about God and Jesus.

I can’t even begin to do the math on how many young lives she influenced. She is a quiet person and children are drawn to her. The number must be in the thousands. There will be more information from The CEF organization later. The main thing is that she is no longer able to teach and we couldn’t let her just retire and not recognize her years of service. I am sure that there will be a much better reward given to her in time .

Friday we were in San Angelo for various errands. For dinner we went to a Japanese steak restaurant. It was one of those where 8 people sit around a great metal grill and the chef comes out and cooks all the meal right in front of you. The chef dumps a huge bowl of rice and other veggies and stirs , chops and tosses the whole mess all together. Some of the rice gets over the grill on the table but he just scoops is back and goes on. We had steak, chicken , shrimp and all the cooked rice and veggies you can handle. The people nearest to us were interesting and carried on a pleasant conversation. We needed two carry out containers.

It did last awhile and we didn’t get home until 10:00 that night.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman county.

Talpa Bob