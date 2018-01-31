(August 15, 1930 – January 30, 2018)

Thelma Organ Carson, 87, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018. She is survived by her children, Marcella Henderson, Martha Carson Martinez, Charlotte Sheppard, Larry Carson, and Jerry Carson; and a sister, Wanda Lena Organ Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday at Lange Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday at the Jesus Christ Church in Ballinger with burial following in Garden of Memories Cemetery.