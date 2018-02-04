James Edward Hohensee was born July 15, 1929 at the Hohensee home place in Miles, Texas to Paul and Emma (Pohler) Hohensee. He married Catherine Ann Dreyer April 12, 1950. He peacefully went to see the Lord on February 2, 2018 after a long fought battle with a weak heart.

While enjoying his grand passion of farming he was very active in the Miles community having served on the City Council, Miles ISD School Board, St Thomas Church council and Building Committee, Miles Co-op Board of Directors, and Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, hunting, fishing, and gardening. His latest enjoyment was drinking coffee at the Co-op and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sports and activities.

James is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pauline Book, and brother Cliff Hohensee.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, 6 children, Jerry and wife Charlotte of Georgetown, Ronnie and wife Deborah of Miles, Charles and wife Angelia of New Braunfels, Mike and wife Tammie of Miles, Greg Hohensee of Miles, Mary and husband Bart Rosenquist of San Angelo; 23 Grandchildren; Jill and Brooks Heise, Jared and Kelsey Hohensee, Jamon and Angela Hohensee, Joseph and Connie Duarte, Jason and Ali Luna, David Clark, Tara and Jim Bob Ellisor, Shay Hohensee, Brandee and Kevin Vestal, Courtnee and Kaveri Crum, Kimberlee and Mark Gunst, Natalee and Scott Kotowski, Brandon and Melissa Hohensee, Laryn and Robert Paul Gibson, Travis and Hunter Hohensee, Sterling and Sloan Hohensee, Stewart and Jordan Hohensee, Shelton Hohensee, Shelby Hohensee, Meagan and Jeremy Kirk, Macy and Matt Field, Brady Rosenquist, and Brock Rosenquist. He is also survived by 32 Great Grandchildren, 4 brothers in law, 5 sisters in law, and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 5, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Miles. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 6, at 2:00 pm also at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.