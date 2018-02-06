Ballinger hits Wall, rebounds against TLCA

On the road against the Wall Hawks, Ballinger could never get rolling and they would fall 62-30 as Chance Parker would be the only Bearcat to reach double digits with 15 points. Ballinger would fare much better against TLCA where they would be victorious 71-59.

Despite coming in to the game with only one district win, TLCA would not let the Bearcats walk away without a fight. Up by two, 43-41, Ballinger would pull away with a big 28 point 4th quarter.

Ballinger managed to keep pace with Sonora for a 2nd place district tie with the win. Aiding the Bearcats in their efforts was Keynan Gonzales with a season high 14 points. Chance Parker (12 points, 13 rebounds ) and Xavier Nunez (13 points, 13 redounds) each had a double-double with Edgar Nunez also pitching in 14 points.

Ballinger will go on a road stretch to end the season. Grape Creek February 6th, Sonora February 9th and Reagan County February 13th. The game against Sonora will likely decide which team will be 2nd place in district with the Wall Hawks having all but locked up the district title.