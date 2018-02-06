Ballinger with near historic victory over Lady Eagles

Ballinger traveled to Wall last Tuesday and they were defeated 56-35 as the Lady Cat defense was not able to slow them down enough to keep pace. Friday night at home against TLCA was a different story as the Ballinger 96-21 victory was just three points shy of setting a single game scoring record.

There were many standouts for Ballinger, but Vivian Guerrero was the anchor for Ballinger as she set a new season high with 17 points, as did Jessica Castleberry with 12 points. Vivian pulled in 14 rebounds giving her a second double-double on the year. Kinley Grey was perfect from three point range, going 3-3 and Bryla Perkins put in 10 points as well. It was a very balanced performance from the Lady Cats

Ballinger will go on the road to end the season against Grape Creek February 6th. With a 2nd place district finish locked up Ballinger looks to match up with Kermit or Presidio in the Bi-district round of the playoffs with a probable 2nd round matchup that will look to be more exciting.