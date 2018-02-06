Veteran’s Corner 2-7-18

Good news! President Trump signed an appropriation bill that poured $2.1 billion into the CHOICE PROGRAM to continue it into 2018. In accordance with the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act of 2014, P.L. 113-146, VA published a Federal Register notice on December 20, 2017 notifying the public of the potential exhaustion of the Choice Fund.

President Trump has signed a Continuing Resolution which appropriated $2.1 billion into the Choice Fund. The additional funds allow VA to continue to administer the Choice program into 2018. The VAMC in Big Spring received $8 million of those funds. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.