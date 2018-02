(August 2, 1964 – February 15, 2018)

Doris Ruiz, 53, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018. She is survived by her children, Sylvia Soto and husband, Jon, Robert Ruiz, Lisa McClure and husband, Jessie; her mother, Rosalia Tyler. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 pm on Sunday at Lange Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.