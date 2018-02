Thella Mae Henderson, 74, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation. She is survived by her siblings, Maggie Childress, David Triggs, Offie Wiseman, and Leah Wiseman; and a nephew, Aaron Quiroga. Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.