Ballinger Powerlifting digs deep in Merkel

Ballinger has had representation at the Regional Meet every year for about decade now. After this last Thursday’s Powerlifting Meet in Merkel it looks to be a lock that the streak continues.

After a rough meet the week before Divad Briones-Mata was able to refocus his efforts and walked away with a first place finish in the 275 pound class. Having won the meet by 120 pounds his 1,345 pound total has him in fourth place in Region 1, with the Regional Meet in Sundown March 10th he has plenty of time to improve that number even more.

Damian Willborn was also a very strong performer with a first place finish in the 148 pound class. With 930 pounds total Damian currently sits tied for 14th in the Region. He has some work to do in order to qualify for Regionals, but it is within reach. Adolph Medina is another lifter that is looking forward to Regionals. He didn’t lift in Merkel, but his 1,185 pounds has him in fifth place in the Region.

On the girls side there were no first place finishes, but Shaianne Gonzales looks to repeat at Regionals this year. Megan Reyes also had a strong meet with a second place finish, but will just miss a Regional invite finishing the season at 16th in the Region.

Ballinger boys powerlifting will travel to Reagan County February 22nd. The girls regional will be on March 2nd in Monahans, while the boys will be in Sundown March 10th.