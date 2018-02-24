Jessie Torres Martinez

(September 12, 1965 – February 23, 2018)

Jesse Torres Martinez, 52, of Ballinger passed away Friday, February 23, at Shannon Hospital, in San Angelo.

He was born September 12, 1965, in San Angelo, to Juan and Georgia (Torres) Martinez. Jessie was a welder and had many hobbies that he enjoyed including fishing, mechanic work, welding, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Sisto Martinez.

Jessie is survived by His wife, Virginia (Arteaga), of Ballinger; his children, Jacob Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Marcos and Elsa Fuentes, and Anthony and Glenda Fuentes; brothers, Juan Jr. and wife Maria, Thomas and wife Velia; sisters, Maria Torres, Susie Sanchez and husband Oscar, Janie Zuniga, Irene Barco and husband Francisco, and Lydia Bital and husband Mitch; 12 Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jessie is also survived by his beloved puppy, Cocoa.

Rosary will be recited Monday, February 26, at 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel, in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 27, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Yesu Mulakaleti and Father Hubert Wade concelebrating. Burial will follow in the Miles Cemetery.