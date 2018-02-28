Fouls and free throws doom Bearcats in playoff defeat

After defeating Tornillo 63-48 in the Bi-district game Ballinger knew that they would have a much tougher matchup against Canadian. Against Tornillo Ballinger shot 69% from the free throw line and had 14 fouls the Bearcats shot 48% on free throws and 23 fouls in a 46-43 loss.

After leading 8-7 at the end of the first quarter Ballinger got into foul trouble and started sending Canadian to the free throw line with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. Edgar Nunez got into foul trouble in the second quarter and had to be pulled out. Keynan Gonzales was already out with an injury, leaving Ballinger without a point guard to run the offense, that was all Canadian needed to make an 18-6 run in the second going up 25-20 at the half.

Another run in the third quarter would stretch the Canadian lead 40-28. Ballinger would battle back in the fourth quarter 15-6, but they would fall just short in the end.

Chance Parker led Ballinger in scoring with 19 and despite missing significant time with fouls Edgar Nunez was second in scoring with 10. Chance finished the season with yet another double-double as he pulled in 15 rebounds as well.

Ballinger finished the season 24-9, second place district finish and a Bi-district trophy. Ballinger will return plenty of talent next season. Coach Jamaal Anene will have 7 returning from this year’s varsity squad. On top of these returners there is more talent in the pipeline. Ballinger’s junior varsity squad was 9-1 in district play with one loss to the Wall Hawks on the road and the freshman squad finished the year undefeated at 10-0.