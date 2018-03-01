Veteran’s Corner 2-28-18

The Veteran’s Health Information Exchange (VHIE) helps veterans connect VA and Civilian doctors for exchange of medical information. This program is strictly voluntary. When you sign a VA Exchange Authorization for, you give your participating community care provider secure access to certain parts of you VA electronic health record. This can be very helpful and keep you from having to bring medical documents from private doctors to your VA doctor. The VAMC in Big Spring has already partnered with Shannon Hospital for electronic exchange. I have the forms (VA10-0485) if you want me to help you get this set up. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.