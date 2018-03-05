Ballinger hosts Bearcat Relays

Ballinger hosted the Bearcat Relays on Thursday March 1st and it was a successful night across the board with first place team finishes for the Varsity Girls, JV Girls and JV Boys, as well as a second place finish for the Varsity Boys.

The JV Boys had impressive showings in the 110 meter hurdles with Dylan Hostetter, Adam Wynn and Zach Fuentes finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Hostetter also took 1st in the 300 meter hurdles. Adam Wynn finished 2nd in the discus, Neo Gray was 1st in the triple jump and 2nd in the high jump while Tyler Langston finished 1st in the pole vault.

For the JV Girls, Ema’leigh Rosser finished 1st in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs. The LadyCats took 1st in the 4x400m relay and Sarah Booher was first in the long jump. Jessa McIntyre took 1st in the pole vault by 6 inches.

The Varsity boys finished 2nd to Early High School. RJ Odom ran strong with a 2nd place finish in the 100 meter dash. Edgar Nunez took 1st in the 300 meter hurdles. Both were on the 4×100 meter relay team that finished 3rd. Ty Sensabaugh finished 1st in discus and 2nd in high jump. Kennedy Byler was 1st in the pole vault.

The Lady Cat Varsity had many impressive finishes. The 200 meter dash had Elyssa Korn-Flores and Danielle Pena take 1st and 2nd. Sydney Bowman was 1st in the 800 meter and 3200 meter, Lexie Davenport finished 1st in the 1600 meter and 2nd in the 3200 meter, while Kenzey Sanchez finished 4th in the 1600 and 3rd in the 3200. Rosemary Delgado took 2nd and 3rd in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles and Haley Matschek took 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles. Ballinger’s relay teams took 1st in the 4×400 and 4×200 relays. Discus missed 1st place, but Chelsea Martinez, Jessica Castleberry and Jadyn Gore took 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

It was an overall impressive showing for Ballinger for the first meet of the season.