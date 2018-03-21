David B. Humes (November 16, 1926 – March 16, 2018)

David Bruce Humes, 91, of San Angelo died peacefully on Friday, March 16, 2018

He was born on November 16, 1926 in Turnersville, TX to Roy Frank and Mary Jane (Rowe) Humes. He proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946 in the Seabees where he helped make the landing on Okinawa. He married Margaret Korenek on October 7, 1961 in San Angelo.

David was a lifelong farmer and served as a director for Farm Bureau for many years.

He loved his family and enjoyed his fishing and hunting as pass times.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Roy Frank Humes, Jr. and Richard Humes; and 7 sisters, Merle Windham, Mary Lou Morris, LaRue White, Lilla Dee Bockhoven, Myra Murray and Daisey Lee Dollins.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret of San Angelo; a daughter, Christi Humes of Arlington; and a sister, Nina Latham and her husband, J.R. of Gatesville. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Graveside services for David will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Protestant Cemetery in Rowena, TX.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ballinger Hospice and Kayla Blessing with Central Texas Nursing and Rehab and the special ladies of Memory Lane.