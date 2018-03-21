June Carriker Dill (February 9, 1936 – March 16, 2018)

June Carriker Dill, 82, of Ballinger, died Friday, March 16, 2018 peacefully at her home. June was born February 9, 1936 in Milton, Texas, the daughter of Robert and Theresa Carriker. She enjoyed working in her yard, flower beds and spending time with her “fur babies” through the years.

June will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two sisters Wanda Cox (Doug) Nelson of Owasso, OK, Carolyn (Jerry) Watson of IN; her three children; son, Mike (Nancy) Dill of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Debra Dolinsek of Ballinger, TX; daughter, Rhonda Fitch of Ballinger, TX; two nephews; Robert Cox and Ronald (Beth) Cox; one niece Delana Watson; step-son, Danny Dill; nine grandchildren; Chris Dill, Adam Dill, Amy Diersen, Cody Dolinsek, Cory Dolinsek, Clayton Dolinsek, Cameron Dolinsek, Randy Dolinsek, Jeremiah Fitch; twelve great-grandchildren and seven great nieces and nephews.

A private interment of her ashes will take place in Porum, Oklahoma.