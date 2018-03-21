Margarette Parker Smith (June 04, 1936 – March 13, 2018)

Margarette Parker Smith of Ballinger, TX, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at her residence in Ballinger surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Margarette Louise was born June 4, 1936, in Ballinger, TX to Oscar C. and D. Edna Parker. She was the second of six girls born to the couple. She graduated from Ballinger High School in 1954. She married Frank H. Smith on November 11, 1955.

Margarette began working for Mr. E. Y. Bailey at Bailey Drug Store in Ballinger in 1955. In 1972, she began driving a rural mail route. She began working for Mr. Price Middleton at the Runnels County Auditor’s office as an Assistant County Auditor in November of 1982. She held that position for a little over 10 years. In November, 1992, she was appointed Runnels County Treasurer upon the death of Nora Halfmann. Margarette was the second longest serving treasurer in Runnels County history. She retired from service to the county in December 2010.

Margarette lived her entire life in Ballinger. She enjoyed playing golf at the Ballinger Country Club. Her real pride and joy were her two grandsons. She thoroughly enjoyed getting to participate in their various activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, as well as her sisters Virginia Redman, Melba Holbert, and Mildred Webb.

She is survived by her daughter Jill Schwertner and her husband Mike of Lubbock and her two grandsons Ben Schwertner of Austin and Jeremy Schwertner of Stephenville. She is also survived by her sister Maudie Rountree of San Angelo and Linda Parker of Ballinger as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger on Saturday, March 17th, at 11:00 am. Bobby Broyles and Nathan Pruett will be officiating. Family visitation will take place after the memorial service in the Fellowship Hall of the FBC.