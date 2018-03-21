Veteran’s Corner 3-21-18

The American Legion Post 572 in San Angelo is sponsoring the 1st Annual Vietnam Veterans Day honoring veterans and families on Thursday March 29th at 6:30pm at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Avenue. They will present Certificates of Honor, Lapel Pins, Proclamations, and have Patriotic Stickers available. The public is welcome free with light refreshments. You can register online at www.vietnam50thcpp.com. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.