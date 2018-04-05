The American Legion 21st District Convention was held last week in Uvalde. Training was held in all business areas, resolutions passed, audits completed, a joint Memorial Service with the 21st District Auxiliary members, and a banquet. Left to right are 4th Division Commander Richard Britten, 21st District Adjutant W.L. Fleming, 21st District Commander James Reynolds, 21st District Chaplain George McHorse Jr., 21st District Finance Officer John Latour, Uvalde Post 479 member john Quigley, and 21st District Service Officer Sandra Van Zant.