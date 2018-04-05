Aubrey Faubion August 28, 1937 – April 2, 2018

Aubrey Faubion, 80, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 at Shannon Medical Center.

He was born August 28, 1937 to Lonnie Aubrey and Willie A. (Miller) Faubion in Crews, Texas. Aubrey married Patsy Hambright on July 8, 1956 in Crews.

He was an active member in the First Baptist Church in Ballinger, servings as a deacon for many years. Aubrey served as a Scout Master in 1963 for Troop #434. He was a member of the Ballinger Chamber of Commerce for many years, serving as president in 1972 and 1973. He was Lion’s Club President from 1969 to 1970; served 2 terms on the Ballinger City Council; a member of the Ballinger Community Choir; owned and operated Faubion Implement for many years; was a real estate agent from 2003-2016; and was the President of the Southwest Hardware and Implement Association from 1992-1993. He also served in the National Guard for eight years.

Aubrey is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Noble, Sam and Carl; and sisters, Winona Goode and Lavinia Webb.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy of Ballinger; son Cliff Faubion and wife, Melissa of Ballinger; daughter Donna Phelan of San Antonio; grandchildren, Cody Faubion of Brownwood, Courtney Faubion Perry and husband, Sam of Carrolton, Cameron Faubion of Corpus Christi, Darby Bowerman and husband, Jason of Bastrop, and Zachary Harwell of San Antonio; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Levi Bowerman, and Casey and Luke Perry. Also surviving sisters, Elnita Tackett of Midland and Nelda Thomason and husband, Billy Paul of Maverick; sister-in-laws, Geraldine Lange of Ballinger, Christine Franks and husband, Edd of Iraan, and Shirley Dyess and husband, Mike of San Angelo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family is thankful for the compassion and care received from Rosa, Eloise, Home Health, the staff of Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation and Dr. Alan Hardwicke.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Bobby Broyles and Nathan Pruitt officiating. A private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity, a church, Carnegie Library, or West Texas Rehab.