Talpa Talk 3-5-18

Hello to Al:

It has been a quiet week out here. It is the in-between the last of winter and the start of summer. We don’t really get a “spring”. I was right about that little dab of rain bring out the weeds. I did get some mowing done but not nearly enough.

Went in to church on Easter Sunday. Well, I attend most of the time. But on Easter Sunday you get to see the other 50% of the congregation that you don’t see the rest of the year. Now that is sort of a smart aleck remark. But it is true, isn’t it?

Just thinking back there are a lot of things that have changed. Only one woman had on a hat. Back in the day, every woman had a Sunday hat and that was the only day they would wear it. Had a different hat to go to town shopping. Mothers dressed up the kids also. The didn’t come running up the aisle wear cut off jeans and a tee shirt. Men usually

wore a hat when ever they went outside. I have been looking for years for a hat like my dad had. Some get close but just a little different. I will just keep looking on the internet and some day it will pop out.

After lunch I made a stop at the grocery store. Just outside the door I noticed a fellow getting a news paper. He glanced at the headline and folded it up and stuck it under his arm. I commented something like “not much news, huh”? He smiled and said that he didn’t care for what they printed any more but his wife liked the Sunday paper fresh. Said time was the paper would send a courier out to the out of the way places. Not anymore, they mail it. That way the wife gets the Sunday paper on maybe Tuesday. I commented that Talpa has the same problem. But we come out a little ahead as we don’t have a courier driving across the grass, right by the “stay off of the grass” sign. The guy was friendly and we chatted for a couple of minutes. He asked where I was from and I told him that I was living in Talpa. Said that he lived in Glen Cove. I asked if he read Tapa Talk in the Coleman paper? He replied that he did sometimes. Then I told him that I was Talpa Bob and was going to make him famous. So, Bill, from Glen Cove this is your moment of fame. And that is the way it goes out in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob