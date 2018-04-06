Leon William Frerich December 19, 1929 – April 3, 2018

Leon William Frerich, 88, of Norton, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his home.

Leon was born December 19, 1929 in Rowena, Texas to Ben and Katie (Glass) Frerich. He was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School in Rowena.

A proud veteran of the Korean War, Leon served from 1951 until his Honorable Discharge in 1953. After a 12 day voyage on a troop ship from Seattle, Washington, he debarked from landing craft onto a beach in southeast Korea. Leon was assigned to the 140thTank Battalion of the 40th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, as Battalion Supply Sergeant. Beginning in May 1952 the 40th Infantry Division and, specifically his 140th Tank Battalion, fought and remained forward in direct support of the Republic of Korea Army Divisions engaged with the communist Chinese army.

Leon was a stock farmer and in 1953 he began farming in the Norton community. He married Mildred Hoelscher on September 3, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Leon was a man of strong faith and a good steward of the land. He enjoyed farming and feeding his cattle.

Leon was an active and dedicated member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger as well numerous community organizations throughout his lifetime. He served as Director and/or Officer in the Runnels County Farm Bureau, Federal Land Bank in San Angelo, Coleman County Electric Co-op, and Runnels County Republican Party. He helped the Young Farmers with Junior Livestock Shows and was an Adult Leader for the 4-H Club for many years. In 1973 Leon was named Runnels County 4-H Adult Leader of the Year. Leon served as a Trustee and President of the Norton School Board. He also served as Director of the North Runnels Water Supply Corp. and was instrumental in its organization. The Ballinger Chamber of Commerce named Leon as Outstanding Rural Citizen of 1980-1981.

He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Frerich, his parents, brothers, Floyd Frerich and Arnold Frerich, and brother-in-law, Milton Piwonka.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred, his son, Howard Frerich and wife, Debbie, two daughters, Linda Binns and husband, Quint, and Teresa Boatner and husband, Hank, daughter-in-law, Annette Frerich, grandchildren Brad Frerich and wife, Liz, Christopher Frerich and wife, Stephanie, Justin Frerich and wife, Sarah, Samantha Hornstein and husband, Kyler, Shelley Madden and husband, Dylan, Stacey Frerich, Elizabeth Binns, Clayton Binns, Payton Fitzgerald and husband, Ryan, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Piwonka, brothers Hubert Frerich and wife, Annette, and Monroe Frerich and wife, Polly, and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Frerich, Alice Frerich and Bernice Kobel.

Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Lange Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger with Fr. Yesu Mulakaleti officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Olfen.

The family would like to give thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for their care and compassion in his last months. We would also like to specially thank Fr. Yesu and Leon and Mildred’s neighbors who have been so kind and caring.