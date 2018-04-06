Tony Fuentes December 15, 1943 – April 3, 2018

Tony Fuentes, 74, of Rowena, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1943 to Manuel and Juanita (Guerro) Fuentes in Acuna, Mexico. He worked at Mueller Inc. for many years as a loader. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena.

Tony is preceded in by his parents; three brothers, Joe Manuel, Ray Manuel, and Henry Manuel.

He is survived by his children, Becky Fuentes of San Angelo, Adrian Fuentes of Dallas, and Gabriel Fuentes of Ballinger; his siblings, Rosa Albarado of Rowena, Lucy Sanchez of Florence, Josie Castillo of Rowena, and Irma Capichino of San Angelo; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving sister-in-laws, Elvira Fuentes and Mary Bejaramo.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.