Adeline Marie Halfmann Beach (April 23, 1920 – April 12, 2018)

Adeline Marie Halfmann Beach, 97, of San Angelo, Texas passed away, Thursday, April 12, 2018.

She was born April 23, 1920 in Olfen, TX to Joe and Elnora Ocker Halfmann. She was one of five children growing up on the family farm in Olfen. She completed her education at Olfen school. She was married to Rupert Beach on July 21, 1942 in Olfen, TX. They immediately left for San Diego, CA to work at Consolidated-Vultee Aircraft to aid the war effort. She was an electrician on the PBY airplane and also served as a Rosie the Riveter. After Rupert was drafted, Adeline returned to live in Olfen, until Rupert returned. They then moved to the farm in Paint Rock, TX, where they lived for 45 years. They raised 7 children on the farm. Adeline was a housewife of many talents, including sewing, cooking, gardening, canning, quilting, embroidering, and assisting in the fields. She also spent many hours being room mother for her children’s classes, as well as “mothering” her children’s many friends who often came to her house and enjoyed her home baked goodies.

She was a member of Olfen Catholic Daughters of America for 80 years. She was also a member of St. Ann’s Altar Society, and the VFW ladies’ auxiliary. After moving to San Angelo in 1994, she became active in the Holy Angels quilting group. She continued to enjoy quilting, cooking, playing dominoes and attending her grandchildren’s events until the loss of her vision prevented her from doing so.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her 4 siblings, her husband of 66 years, Rupert Beach, her daughter Sharon Schwertner, and her grandson Brent King.

Adeline “Addie”, is survived by her sons Ronnie Beach and his wife Terri of Sands Spring, OK, and Steve Beach of San Angelo; daughters Linda Engelbrecht and husband Tom of San Antonio, Deborah Hohensee and husband Ronnie of Miles, Lesa Ewald and husband Brent of San Angelo, Ruth Dodds and husband Mickey of San Angelo. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, including Laura Roush, Ross Beach, Rebecca Steele, Kelly Marshall, Sarah Engelbrecht, Allison Arnold, Tara Ellisor, Shay Hohensee, Taylor and Austin Ewald, and Logan and Hannah Dodds. Great grandchildren include Jackson Roush, Camden, Morgan and Carter Steele, Kater and Kanada King, Walton and Helen Marshall, and Kade and Harper Ellisor, and one great, great grandchild, Hadley Steele. She also leaves behind many friends as well as in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, April 15 at Holy Angels Catholic Church Hall in San Angelo with rosary following at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff at the Talley House, who provided loving care to our Mom, known to them as “Addie”.

Adeline, Mimi, Granny, Mom, Momma Beach—you were dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation(AMDF) P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA, 01061-0515; www.macular.org/, Holy Angels Building Fund, St. Boniface Cemetery Fund, Hospice of San Angelo, or a charity of your choice.