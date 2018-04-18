Miles FCCLA Attends State Meeting

The Miles Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter attended the state leadership meeting in Dallas, TX on April 5-7, 2018.

Miles students participated in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. STAR Events are competitive events where students present their projects in front of a panel of judges and answer their questions.

Mirella Ornelas, Kendall Kelly and Daniela Ornelas entered the Illustrated Talk event with their project over the prevention of bullying.

The Junior Parliamentary Procedure Team of Marissa Kalina, Halie Fernandez, Hallie Sexton, Colin Steward, Brandon Rodriguez, Emily Weiland, Johanna Weiland, and Heather Havlak placed 4th.