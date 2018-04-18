Veteran’s Corner 4-18-18

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced upcoming changes to TRICARE dental and vision programs. This new insurance option is set to be implemented on January 1, 2019. The existing TRICARE Retiree Dental Plan, which is currently provided through Delta Dental, will expire December 31, 2018. At the briefing OPM officials explained that the new plan will be offered and administered through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). All TRICARE retirees and their families are eligible for both the dental insurance and the vision coverage. Active duty military families are only eligible for the vision coverage. The FEDVIP dental program of offerings will replace the existing TRICARE Retiree Dental Plan, which is currently provided through Delta Dental. The retiree dental plan and the new addition of a vision plan will allow for beneficiaries to choose from among several dental and vision carriers who provide a variety of benefit options. Beneficiaries must choose a plan during TRICARE’s open season (November 12, 2018 to December 10, 2018). Beneficiaries need to understand there is no automatic transition for those currently enrolled in the TRICARE Retiree Dental Program. Changes can only occur during open season and life changing events.For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.