Apr 25, 2018

Dorothy May Schwertner Rohmfeld February 6, 1931 – April 22, 2018 
    Dorothy Schwertner Rohmfeld, age 87 passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 
at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab Center.  She was born February 6, 1931 
to Edward and Veruna Schwertner and grew up on the family farm between 
Miles and Rowena, Texas.  She married Norbert Rohmfeld January 4, 1950.  
She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm near 
Olfen, Texas.  Her passion was gardening, canning, baking and quilting.  
It delighted her when she could send some of that freshly baked bread or 
kolaches home with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Rohmfeld in 1994 and 
infant son, Joseph Rohmfeld.  She was also preceded in death by her 
siblings and spouses: Alfred Schwertner and wife Frances; Elizabeth Jost 
and husband Elo; Raymond Schwertner and wife Melva; Leo Schwertner and 
wife Bertie; Oscar Schwertner; Willa Mae Niehues and husband Werner; 
Benjamin Schwertner; brother-in-law Ervin Bartels; sister-in-law Marie 
Schwertner and special friend Alice Wilde.  Survivors include children:  
David Rohmfeld and wife Sharon; Sharise Hoffman; Randy Rohmfeld and wife 
Michelle; Jennifer Jansa and husband Wayne; Kelly Braden and husband 
Alvin; grandchildren: Destiny Rohmfeld, Makayla Rohmfeld, Zachary 
Rohmfeld, Jillyn Hoffman, Wade Jansa, Dylan Jansa, Calleen Jansa and 
fiance Chuck White, Reid Braden, Mason Braden and great-granddaughter, 
BryAnna Felts.   Also surviving her are her siblings:  Clements 
Schwertner, Jerline Bartels, and Mona Bryan and husband Truett, 
sister-in-law Lorene Schwertner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be Wednesday April 25th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Boniface 
Catholic Church in Olfen and funeral Mass Thursday April 26th at 10:00 
a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Burial will be at St. 
Boniface cemetery in Olfen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ballinger Healthcare and 
Rehab and primary care physician Dr. Anderton and staff and the many 
friends and family that visited mom in the nursing home.

Memorial donations may be given to the St. Boniface cemetery fund or a 
favorite charity of your choice.

