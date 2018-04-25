Veteran’s Corner 4/25/2018

The recently passed omnibus spending bill for FY2018 includes a provision to expand access to chiropractic’s nondrug approach for pain relief to veterans. There are many veterans suffering from back pain and other musculoskeletal conditions as a result of their time in service.

The provision is similar to supported legislation sponsored by Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.), which mandates that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expand the availability of chiropractic services at no fewer than two medical centers or clinics in each Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) by no later than Dec. 31, 2019; and at no fewer than 50 percent of all medical centers in each VISN by no later than Dec. 31, 2021. For the first time, the measure codifies and broadens chiropractic services in the VA to include services provided by doctors of chiropractic under the Preventive Health Services and Medical categories. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.