David A. Caudle December 12, 1946 – April 26, 2018

David Andrew Caudle, 71, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Dave was born December 12, 1946, in Ballinger to David Thomas and Catherine (Clampitt) Caudle. He graduated from Lovington (New Mexico) High School in 1964. He attended Sul Ross State University on athletic scholarships and received his degree in 1968. Dave married his high school sweetheart, Delpha Aupperle, August 6, 1965, in Lovington, NM.

After several years of teaching and coaching in New Mexico and Texas, Dave began an illustrious, twenty-two-year law enforcement career. Sergeant “DAC” retired from the San Angelo Police Department in 1994, having served in patrol, detectives, narcotics, and the DARE program. After retirement, he operated a fishing guide service on Lake Ivie for 15 years.

Dave Caudle was a big man in many ways. He had big ideals and high standards and was well known and respected for his integrity and “true grit,” with and without the badge. His abilities as an expert fisherman and hunter were as big as all outdoors, as was his heart. He loved God, his family, his work, and his country and would always tell you exactly what he thought about those subjects or any other. In 2017 he wrote a book, based on his experiences and perspective, with a strong message about law enforcement.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Burton; father, David T. Caudle; sister, Anne Crow; brother, Thomas Caudle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendell and Norma Aupperle.

Dave is survived by his devoted wife, Delpha, of Ballinger; daughter, Deeon Covey and husband, Josh, of San Angelo; and son, Dustin Caudle and wife, Lindy, of Del Rio. Dave was “Grandac” to his grandchildren, Dacayla Caudle, his precious namesake; the beautiful twins, Katelynn and Kameron Salvato; his fishing buddies, Drew and Trent Caudle; and bonus grandchildren, Chesney, Chelsey, and Elijah Covey. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Caudle and wife, Joyce, of Lovington, NM; and sister, Ellen Ratliff and husband, Jim, of Willis; brothers-in-law, Leon Aupperle and wife, Kathryn, of Baxter Springs, KS, and Sid Aupperle, of Austin. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive, along with a host of friends, including fellow law enforcement officers and fellow outdoorsmen.

The family expresses deep gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and aides at Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, to the family of believers at Grace Fellowship Church, and to the very special staff at Lange Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 29, at the Ballinger First United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary.