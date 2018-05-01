Runnels County 4-Hers Compete in Shooting Sports Extravaganza

The Runnels County 4-H Shooting Sports Club took three members to the Texas 4-H conference center on Lake Brownwood on April 21, 2018, to compete in the Shooting Sports Extravaganza. Each shooter participated in shooting activities throughout the day, including precision air rifle, light rifle, target air pistol, air pistol silhouette, and hunter medley. We are very proud of our shooters; they represented Runnels County well. They brought home five awards from the competition! Our members have been practicing and their hard work paid off.

Charles McDaniel competed in the junior age division. He placed first in air pistol silhouette and second in target air pistol.

Charlie Poteet competed in the intermediate age division. He placed third in precision air rifle.

Cameron Poteet competed in the senior age division. He placed first in precision air rifle and second in light rifle.

Congratulations to all three on a job well done!