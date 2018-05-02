Talpa Talk 5-02-18

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. There was that one night that had storm warnings out from Sonora to Ft Worth. Expect torrential rains, hail and high winds. We got the wind. The next day we did get a couple of hours of steady rain. Soaked in good. My rain gage blew over to a 45 degree angle. It showed nearly ½ inch. Talked to the lady at the post office that does one of the rural routs and she said that the first of her rain gages showed 4 ½ “. WOW, she called her husband over. He looked at it and said, “Yeah, but look where you have it”. It was on the fence but right where the rain drained off the barn. The one about half way down the fence line registered about 1 ½ “. Guess we could take an average.

It has only been a few days but the weeds are doing fantastic.

Thinking about trying to get untangled from Facebook. It started out to be a good way to keep in touch with friends. Now it is a political rant. A number of hackers make life difficult sending out rather bazar items to everyone on your mailing list. As soon as you see it, you know to delete it and inform the people on your mailing list to not respond to it.

Then you have to start changing passwords. The same with the email. Started out a good way to correspond but developed to a political platform for everyone on the planet.

You can block them but they just use a different id and come back at you. The telephone part is also getting irritating. I get calls from all over. Yesterday Hollywood called. I started to pick it up and tell them that my schedule wouldn’t allow me to come stand in for John Wayne’s part in the remake of “The Alamo”. One day I got a call from Russia. Not kidding. Couldn’t do a BLOCK on that fast enough. The number that you can call that is supposed to block all spam and phishing calls does not work. May have to go back to hand writing letters to avoid all this.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob