Peggy Watts September 9, 1932 – May 3, 2018

Peggy Gene Watts, 85, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018 in San Antonio.

She was born September 9, 1932 to Guy and Euda (Rogers) Cordell in St. Paul, Texas. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her three children. Peggy married Charlie Watts on February 10, 1978 in Paint Rock and they shared twenty-eight years together before his passing in 2006. She was a faithful member of 7th Street Baptist Church in Ballinger.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Cordell; and sister Euda Cordell.

She is survived by her children, Mitizi McNaley of Ballinger, Bonnie Garrison and Wendell Johnson both of Uvalde; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Francis Stewart of Abilene and June Pyburn of Voss; and brother Daniel R. Cordell of Palestine.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 6 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.

The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to a favorite charity.