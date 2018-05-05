Susan Beth Herring May 7, 1953 – May 2, 2018

Susan Beth Herring, 64, of Miles, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Shannon Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1953 to Jack and Pat (Oldham) Petty in Gillespie, Texas. She married Robert Herring, on September 23, 1971, and they shared forty-seven years together. She was a homemaker, raising their two children, and in recent years, enjoying her grandchildren.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Petty; and grandson, Chance Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Miles; children, Tripp Herring and wife, Kristie and Ryder Smith and husband, Eric both of Miles; grandchildren, Rylee Chapman, Sidney and Jaymie Herring, Courtney Smith, and Reyse Herring; sister, Cheri Holland and husband, Blake of Blackwell; brother, Tim Petty and wife, Becky of Kerrville; special cousin, Travis Ann Davis; special friends, Julie and Rick Hyatt; and many close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 5 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. After the service, friends and family are invited to a reception at Bonnie & Clyde Saloon in Miles.