49th Annual Little Olympics

49th Annual Ballinger Little Olympics

Thursday, May 17th, 2018

4:00pm Bearcat Stadium

The annual Ballinger Little Olympics for our 4th and 5th grade students will be held Thursday evening, May 17, 2018 at the Bearcat Football Stadium. The field events of obstacle course, running long jump, softball throw and standing broad jump will begin @ 4:00pm. Running events will begin after field events are complete. The gate will open at 3:30.

Because of the early start time; the 4th and 5th grade participants will go straight to the stadium at the end of the day. Younger siblings that are usually picked up with 4th and 5th will need to be picked up at their grade level pick up location. We will send the older non-participants to the younger siblings.

The Ballinger Elementary PTO will operate the concession stand!

Admission to Little Olympics is $2.00 for all adults and $1.00 for all school age children. The 4th and 5th graders who are participating will be admitted free of charge. We invite you to come out and enjoy an evening of fun watching our future Bearcats and Lady Cats in this competition!