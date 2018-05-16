Veteran’s Corner 5-15-18

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Facilities & Asset Management (ofamnoncompresumes@cbp.dhs.gov) team, is excited to offer numerous Maintenance Mechanic hiring opportunities for transitioning service-members and veterans nationally.Duty Locationsinclude: Nogales, AZ; El Paso, TX; San Diego, CA; Ajo, AZ; El Centro, CA; Yuma, AZ; Bonner’s Ferry, ID; Tucson, AZ; Marfa, TX; Blaine, WA; Spokane, WA; Eagle Pass, TX; Del Rio, TX; Calais, ME; Van Buren, ME; Swanton, VT; Beecher Falls, VT; Plattsburgh, NY; Laredo, TX; McAllen, TX; Buffalo, NY; Kingsville, TX. Interested applicants should email their desired location(s) of choice, resume, and supporting documentation (i.e. DD214, etc.) confirming that they are a veteran or transitioning service-member with preference for non-competitive hiring eligibility outside of the USAJOBS.gov process for consideration to ofamnoncompresumes@cbp.dhs.gov. They allow any veteran with a 30% or more service-connected disability to be non-competitively appointed. You are eligible if you are retired from active military service with a service-connected disability rating of 30% or more or possess a rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs showing a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Service-members within four months of separation can be considered and should have their command complete a Statement of Serviceand include in their submissions for consideration of any position. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer