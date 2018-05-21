Musical Theatre Extravaganza

On Saturday, May 12 Ballinger Theater held a musical extravaganza at the Ballinger High School Auditorium. The 4th and 5th grade choirs presented Seussical the Musical and the High school musical theatre students presented “Opening Night on Broadway,” a musical revue. All of the happenings were a lead up to a surprise renaming of the Ballinger High School Auditorium. The auditorium has been rename the “Dale and Ida Lee Ellis Auditorium”. Any child that has attended music or theatre class in Ballinger in the last half century has most likely been instructed by the Ellis’ as the renaming coincided with Mr. Ellis’ 50th anniversary teaching in Ballinger. Congratulations to a well deserved honor!