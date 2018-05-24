Dorothy M. Lieck September 30, 1924 – May 22, 2018

Dorothy Mildred Lieck, 93, formerly of Ballinger, passed away May 22, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas.

She was born September 30, 1924 to O.F. and Leona Turner in Karnes County, and had one brother, Floyd Turner. She spent her life in Ballinger, Texas raising her three daughters, Sue Benton, Lana Wheeless and Dottie Waters.

In recent years she lived in Fort Worth, Texas with family and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by many dear family members and will be greatly missed by so many.

Graveside services will be at Norton Cemetery at 2:00 on Saturday, May 26, 2018.