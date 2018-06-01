Roger Hudgins August 17, 1937 – May 30, 2018

Roger Hudgins died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 30th in San Angelo, Texas. He went to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven.

Roger was born to A.N. and Thelma Hudgins on August 17, 1937 in Coleman County. He lived his youth in Talpa, Texas where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and graduated in 1955. Upon graduation, Roger attended one year of college at Tarleton State Junior College. He returned to Talpa to marry his high school sweetheart, Patsy (Pat) Sikes, on October 6, 1957. Being young and needing to provide for his family, he held various jobs until he decided to fulfill his dream of teaching history and coaching. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at McMurry College in 1967. His coaching career included stints in Colorado City, Coahoma and Forsan.

After retiring from teaching, Roger was voted in as mayor of Forsan. He enjoyed serving his community in this capacity for ten years. He currently served as President of the Talpa Cemetery board and was proud of the improvements accomplished by the board. Roger was a very patriotic and loved his country. He always displayed the American flag on holidays to signify his love for our nation. Roger loved to quail hunt with his birddog and go fishing. He loved a good game of dominoes, too.

Roger had deep faith in the Lord and was a current member of Southland Baptist Church. He often quoted his favorite Bible verse, Timothy 4:7 which proclaims, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.”

Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patsy (Pat) of 60 years. His family, also, consisted of his precious daughter, Cristi, and his wonderful son-in-law, Tim Higgins. Tim had become the son that he and Pat never had. His grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Stephanie Higgins, and their children, Caitlin and Collin; Andrew Higgins; and Courtney Goldwitz and her husband, Ryan, all from Houston. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sunshine in his life. Their presence always gave him such a lift. Roger is also survived by his brother, Dean, with whom he had a special relationship, and his wife Janet. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Services will be held at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger with burial immediately following in the Talpa Cemetery on Saturday, June 2nd at 10:00 am. Visitation will be at Lange Funeral Home on Friday, June 1st from 4:00-6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

Roger, you have fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.