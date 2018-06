Rowena Lions Club Father’s Day Brisket Sale

The Rowena Lions Club is currently taking orders for whole BBQ briskets to be warm and ready just in time for Father’s Day noon meal on June 17, 2018. Price is $75 per brisket. Hot Sauce will is also being sold (Howard family recipe) at $7 per pint (or $5 per pint if a brisket is purchased). PRE-ORDERS only. Pickup will be at the Rowena Vol. Fire Dept. on Sunday, June 17, 2018 from 9:00am-11:30am. To place an order please contact Cliff: 442-2331 or 977-1672, Howard 895-1648, Mike 442-2006 after 6pm, Pat 650-0105 or any Rowena Lions Club member. Please place orders by June 13.