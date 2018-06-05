The American Legion Post 8 ‘Cannoneers’ will play their first game Saturday, the 9th at 2pm, and the Sunday, the 10th at 1pm. They are (lt to rt bottom row) Tanner Seider, Daylon Saenz, Rance Rosas, Jorian Fuentes, Head Coach Robert Virden, back row is Asst. Coach Tony Harral, Luke Young, Gage Weishuhn, Dawson Daniel, Asst. Coach Mark Daniel, Cody Harrel, Bryce Whiteley, Conner Robinson, and Seth Hernandez. Not pictured are team members Kobe Taborsky, Joe Gilligan, Baylor Halfmann, Trent Padron and Blake Mikeska. They will play a team from San Antonio. The San Antonio Adult Baseball League will also be holding a free clinic for ages 9 to 16 from 11:30 am to 12:30am before the game on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to come and watch the games.