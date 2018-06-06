Veteran’s Corner 6-6-18

As everyone has probably seen the articles lately, the American Legion Post 8 now has a baseball team, the “Cannoneers”. They will have their first and second games this weekend at the Ballinger High School Baseball field. One on Saturday the 9th and one on Sunday the 10th. Both games start at 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the games. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer