Louise Faircloth Jones April 20, 1930 – June 6, 2018

Louise Faircloth Jones, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born April 20, 1930 in Shep, Texas, to James and Dollie Faircloth, Louise spent most of her childhood in Baird, Texas. In 1949 she married Richard Moon and the couple moved to Ballinger, Texas. Louise spent most of the next 52 years in Ballinger as a hairdresser, owning her own salons in several locations around town. Louise was a member of Seventh Street Baptist Church. She was a loyal friend, a tireless worker, and a woman who loved to travel with family and friends.

In 1980 Louise married Curtis Jones of Ballinger and they were happily married until his death in 2001. Louise is also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, J.W. Faircloth, and a son Ricky.

Surviving are a sister Faye Moon of San Angelo and a brother and sister in law, Wilburn Faircloth and Betty Faircloth of Baird. Living children are a daughter, Bonnie Olson, of San Angelo; a son Michael Moon and his wife Norma Moon of Kermit; stepsons Charlie Jones and Ralph Jones of San Angelo. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren and many treasured friends both here on earth and already in heaven.

She may have lost the memory of these friendships in the past few years. But her family remembers them for her and thanks you for your many kindnesses and the joy you brought to her life.

Her visitation will be held on Saturday, June 9th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Tx. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 11 at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Tx.