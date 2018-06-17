Paul Bruce Jenkins December 28, 1933 – June 13, 2018

Paul Bruce Jenkins of San Angelo passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Central Texas Nursing & Rehab in Ballinger, TX.

He was born December 28, 1933 in Uvalde, TX to Henry Franklin & Uda Vee Jenkins who soon after moved to Ballinger where Paul attended school. He graduated in 1951 as Valedictorian from Ballinger High School and later would attend; UT at Austin, Texas Western at El Paso, and would graduate from Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL.

Shortly after returning home, he met and married LaRuth Montgomery on September 1, 1956 at the 7th Street Baptist Church in Ballinger and would then remove to San Angelo. Paul worked in the field of electronic repair and became the owner & operator of ACE Electronic Service from 1960 until his retirement. He was among the first in Texas to be Certified Electronic Technician with the National Electronic Association.

Paul had participated with the Boy Scouts of America throughout his life, earning the rank of Eagle in his youth and being a Scout leader receiving his Wood Badge and making a 90-mile raft trip down the Rio Grande river. He also had enjoyed Saturday evening card games with friends and attending Friday night High school football games of San Angelo Central and Ballinger High.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife LaRuth, brothers; Frank Duane Jenkins, John David Jenkins. sister Gloria V Grolla with husband Richard C. Grolla. and niece Carol Ann Jenkins.

Paul is survived by son Stephen Jenkins and wife Elizabeth of Ballinger, grandchildren; Sergio Castillo & Victoria of Ballinger, Chelsea Leal & JoMikel of Ballinger, Cody Jenkins of San Angelo and Nathan Jenkins of Ballinger. He is also survived by four great grand children, three nephews and seven nieces.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, in Lange Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger. The family would like to give thanks to the nursing staff at Central Texas Nursing & Rehab and Ballinger Hospice for their care.