A Round For Marvin Benefit Golf Tournament

A Round for Marvin is scheduled for June 30, 2018 with shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. at the Ballinger Country Club. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This new annual event is in honor of Marvin Clark who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease in January 2014. Marvin was an avid golfer and loved spending time with friends and family on the golf course. We found no better way to honor his memory than to host this benefit golf tournament to help raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Entry is $200 per four man team or $50 each, which includes green fees, awards luncheon and goodie bag. Golf cart and contest entries are not included in registration. Contests will include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Hole In One.

For more information or to register, please contact Jessicca Cason at 325-315-8556 or Mickie Hallmark at 325-895-0771. You can also register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/ARoundForMarvin.