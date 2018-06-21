Talpa Talk 6-20-18

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Yesterday I suddenly realized that the grasshoppers were not flying in my face. Where did they go? I don’t really care as long as they are gone and stay gone for another year.

The other morning I got up and had a cup of coffee and opened my iPhone to see what was going on. I had a text from Esley and one from his mom, Donna. They wanted to know what the gun shots were about. That was about 10:30 or so. I take my “go to sleep pill” and in about five minutes I am out like a light. Never heard any shots. So, I go around the house to see if any bodies were lying around. Nope. Got over to Linda Dye’s house and she was the “shooter”. Seems her big old white dog found a rattlesnake and was barking and dancing around it. Linda grabbed a .38 pistol and went after it, in the dark with that dog still barking and making a run at the snake. She did hit the snake one time about midsection. Didn’t kill it but it slowed it down.

She also shot the dog’s water bucket. That dog doesn’t know how lucky he was to not get shot. Linda got a hoe and chopped the snake up proper like.

Said next time she was going to take the time to find her .410 shotgun. I would vote to let the dog handle it and stay in the house.

Last Sunday I was talking to some friends and we got to telling stories about when we were much younger and getting things at church mixed up. Like singing hymns. I must have been about 1st grade or so because I couldn’t read the words in the hymn book. The hymn that I have in mind had the verse “ we will come rejoicing bringing in the sheaves”. What I heard was

“we will come rejoicing bringing in the Cheese”. So, in my loudest singing voice I was belting out “bringing in the cheese”. A girl in Sunday school with me said I had it wrong. It was “bringing in the sheets”. Well now, that made sense. My mother told off on herself with a similar misunderstanding of the words. The verse the rest of the people were singing went “ who so ever beliveth will surely be redeemed”. My mom was singing as loudly as she could, “who ever believes us will surely be the queen”. One time a few of us kids were sitting at the table waiting for the Sunday School teacher to arrive and we were talking. One guy named Ken asked “why don’t they call God by his name in them prayers”. Susie said that God was his name. Ken says, “No, it is Howard”. Hal asked, “How do you know that”. “Well, they say it every Sunday morning in that prayer , Our Father who are in heaven, Howard be thy name”. There now, you have read it one time. If you say it out loud you will have a hard time next Sunday to not say “Howard be thy name”.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob